Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,210 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.2% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $132,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,042. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

