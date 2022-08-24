Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 176.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 394.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 42,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FGRO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,876 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.