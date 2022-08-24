Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,227 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $262,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

