Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $701.99. 5,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $650.72 and its 200 day moving average is $679.84. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

