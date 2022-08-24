Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.50. 50,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,699. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

