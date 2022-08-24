Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.49 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.49 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

