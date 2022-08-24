Sentinel Protocol (UPP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.06 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000971 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

