ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 113.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

NOW opened at $459.99 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

