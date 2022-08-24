Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 470.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. 7,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

