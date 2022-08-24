Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Science Applications International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.96. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Cowen boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

