Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,063. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $128.58.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.