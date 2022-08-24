Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,063. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $128.58.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.