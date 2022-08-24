Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $2.76 Million Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Danaos Price Performance

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.65. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Danaos Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.