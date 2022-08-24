Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives C$39.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at C$34.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.81. The company has a market cap of C$17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$33.42 and a one year high of C$39.49.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

About Shaw Communications

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

