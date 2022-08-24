Shield Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $84,839.28 and approximately $4.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00769552 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

