Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $19,048,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,771. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.69.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

