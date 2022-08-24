Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $599,227,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,605,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.90. 7,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,242. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

