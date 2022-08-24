Signature Chain Market Cap Achieves $290,763.56 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $290,763.56 and approximately $60.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Signature Chain

SIGN is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

