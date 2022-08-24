Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.
Silver Bull Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.
