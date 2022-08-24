SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.77. 584,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

