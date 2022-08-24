Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

