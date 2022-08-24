Sio Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 105,000 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000. Tenet Healthcare comprises 2.1% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of THC remained flat at $61.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 32,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.
In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
