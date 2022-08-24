Sio Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 105,000 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000. Tenet Healthcare comprises 2.1% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC remained flat at $61.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 32,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.