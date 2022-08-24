SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIRIN LABS Token has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $14,176.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,522.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00076384 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SRN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

