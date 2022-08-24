Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 72308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sirios Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$15.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

