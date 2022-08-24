Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Shares Down 1.8%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.38. 50,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 183,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skeena Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.90.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.