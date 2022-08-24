Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Trading Down 6.4%

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.08. 9,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 525,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Skillsoft

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillsoft news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 30,000 shares of Skillsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Skillsoft by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Skillsoft by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skillsoft by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 708,861 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

