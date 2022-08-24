Smart MFG Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,697.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Smart MFG has a market cap of $2.64 million and $17,697.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,718,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

Buying and Selling Smart MFG

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

