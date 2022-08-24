Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Smartsheet Stock Performance
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.48. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.