Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.48. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.