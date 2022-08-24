Snowball (SNOB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $197.00

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Snowball has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $178,278.96 and $197.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00769238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016073 BTC.
About Snowball
Snowball’s total supply is 17,734,467 coins and its circulating supply is 5,144,116 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.