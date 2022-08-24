Snowball (SNOB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $197.00

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Snowball has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $178,278.96 and $197.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,734,467 coins and its circulating supply is 5,144,116 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

