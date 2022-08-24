Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 64,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 94,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 468,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 122,233 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

