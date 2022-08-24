SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 143,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,461,841 shares.The stock last traded at $3.77 and had previously closed at $3.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGC. Cowen lowered their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.
SomaLogic Trading Down 2.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.
Institutional Trading of SomaLogic
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.