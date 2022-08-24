SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 143,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,461,841 shares.The stock last traded at $3.77 and had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGC. Cowen lowered their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in SomaLogic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

