SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 143,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,461,841 shares.The stock last traded at $3.77 and had previously closed at $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGC. Cowen lowered their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

SomaLogic Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

About SomaLogic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in SomaLogic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

