SparkPoint Fuel Trading Down 0.5% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $52,777.45 and approximately $250,533.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00770923 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016093 BTC.
About SparkPoint Fuel
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
