SparksPay (SPK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $48.00

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $28,219.47 and approximately $48.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,588,464 coins and its circulating supply is 11,706,566 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

