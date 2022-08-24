Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 117232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Stock Down 20.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

Sparta Capital Company Profile

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

