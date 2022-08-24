Spartan Protocol Price Tops $0.0160 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $46,440.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 113,564,392 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

