SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,632. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

