SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,083,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.