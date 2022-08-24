SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $91,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,825,000 after buying an additional 63,944 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,348. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

