SPINDLE (SPD) Price Up 106.1% Over Last Week

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 106.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $510,598.30 and approximately $1,674.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,431.83 or 0.99891623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00055374 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00228307 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00134335 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00240307 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00053815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005468 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.