Sprott (NYSE:SII) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.84. Approximately 1,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 119,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.45 million, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sprott by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sprott by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.