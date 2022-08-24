SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $16.96 Million Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,956,000. BHP Group accounts for 1.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. 141,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

