SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.13

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.13 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.37). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 100,484 shares.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04.

About SRT Marine Systems

(Get Rating)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.