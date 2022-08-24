SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $243.55

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.55 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 222.10 ($2.68). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 223.90 ($2.71), with a volume of 723,530 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.20) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.29 ($3.92).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 243.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 246.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

