Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.00

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $32.99. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 18,900 shares traded.
Standard AVB Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.
Standard AVB Financial Company Profile
Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
