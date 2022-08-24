Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Trading Up 85%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 85% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 142,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 26,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Starco Brands Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.
Starco Brands Company Profile
Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.
