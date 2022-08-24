Starcoin Hits One Day Volume of $86,977.00 (STC)

Starcoin (STC) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Starcoin has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Starcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.61 million and $86,977.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00024203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00263832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Starcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,941,953 coins. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. The official message board for Starcoin is www.starcointalk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “StarKST is a payment gateway system where users can make safe and fast payments around the globe. The platform is developed using blockchain technology. The StarKST project offers to its users an exchange, a StarKST wallet to store, receive/send KST and finally, the StarKST website allocates the payment gateway. The KST token use a private blockchain to improve the safety and quickness of the payments. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

