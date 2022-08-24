Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August 24th (ACH, ALKS, ATO, CM, ENTG, FLNT, FWONK, IGT, JRVR, MKSI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 24th:
Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
