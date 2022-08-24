Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August 24th (ACH, ALKS, ATO, CM, ENTG, FLNT, FWONK, IGT, JRVR, MKSI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 24th:

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

