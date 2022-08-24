StockNews.com Downgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Hold

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $105.98. 342,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

