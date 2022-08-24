StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TCON opened at $2.12 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,331.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 870,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,698. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.