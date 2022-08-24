StockNews.com Upgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to “Hold”

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UBSI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. 407,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,714. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

