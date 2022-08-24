StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) by 996.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,619 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneMor were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter worth $7,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Stock Performance

Shares of STON remained flat at $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,837. The company has a market capitalization of $407.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. StoneMor Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.



